Changes Afoot?

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK is planning to expand local programming in the new year, reports the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND, with the station expanding its local morning show to four hours.

The move would take RICK DIPIETRO and DAVE ROTHENBERG's morning show from its present 5-8a (ET) slot to 6-10a, displacing the national ESPN RADIO morning show with KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, JAY WILLIAMS, and MAX KELLERMAN, which currently airs 8-10a. The change would take place on JANUARY 3rd; ESPN declined comment to the POST, which also reported that BART SCOTT and ALAN HAHN are likely to return to doing a local show noon-3p, with HARRY DOUGLAS and JASON FITZ leading candidates to take over the national show in that time slot, while the national "SPAIN AND FITZ" evening show, which SARAH SPAIN is leaving, is likely to go to AMBER WILSON and JOE FORTENBAUGH.

