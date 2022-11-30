Fruge's 'The Bigger Picture'

Legendary call letters, new brand and a new lane. The station is 99.1 KXKC, a station licensed to NEW IBERIA, LA which broadcasts in the LAFAYETTE Metro area. It’s a CUMULUS station and is now branding itself as "'90s Country," an era and genre that we as an industry are not exploiting enough right now.

MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' discovered the new branding on a trip home to southwest LOUISIANA over the THANKSGIVING holiday. Find out why this could be an opportunity for any struggling brand in this week's "The Bigger Picture."





