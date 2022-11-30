Flint (Photo: Melissa Payne Photography)

The family of the late Country singer/songwriter JAKE FLINT has issued a statement and set funeral services following his death last weekend just hours after his wedding (NET NEWS 11/28). As previously reported, FLINT died in his sleep in the early morning hours of SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27th at the age of 37. No official cause of death has been determined. FLINT wed BRENDA WILSON on SATURDAY.

His family issued a statement reading, "Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss. JACOB was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner to his wife, BRENDA. He valued his family, friendships and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting. Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent, and compassion. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact JACOB had on many lives. While we grieve what we know could have been, we're grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs."

Services for FLINT have been set for MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th at 10a (CT) at CEDAR POINT CHURCH in CLAREMORE, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to RED DIRT RELIEF FUND. A GOFUNDME account has been established to assist the family. Find it here.

