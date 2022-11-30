iHEARTMEDIA's RALEIGH, NC, stations announced a "Stuff A Bus" toy drive to benefit the MARINE CORPS' TOYS FOR TOTS program, set for this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2nd through SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4th at WALMART SUPERCENTER in CARY, NC.

The stations will be on site broadcasting live from the bus for 60 consecutive hours, and will promote the event on-air, including on Top 40 WDCG (G105), Country WNCB (B93.9), Hip-Hop W237BZ (95.3 THE BEAT), Rock WRDU and News-Talk WTKK (106.1 FM TALK). Listeners are encouraged to attend and donate toys for children in need this holiday season. Donations will stuff a bus before being sorted and distributed by TOYS FOR TOTS.

Commented iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH VP/Programming TREVOR MORINI, “It’s the most magical time of year for kids. As members of the community, our team feels the urgent responsibility to make sure no child goes without a present on CHRISTMAS morning. If our on-air personalities can inspire just one person to donate a toy, that’s one less child who will go without.”

