Benztown 50: Applications Now Being Accepted

BENZTOWN will release its ninth annual BENZTOWN 50 List of "radio’s biggest imaging voices," the exclusive rundown of the top 50 voiceover artists in the U.S. and CANADA. Voice talent can now apply through JANUARY 13th here.

The list will be based on several criteria, including number of radio station affiliates, station size and market. BENZTOWN has partnered with P1 MEDIA GROUP to compile and analyze industry data that will be the foundation for this distinction.

BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES commented, “We are honored to highlight the role of outstanding VO talent in shaping and growing some of the most successful brands in audio. Great VO artists drive the listening experience through their deep knowledge and embodiment of each brand they represent. They speak to their respective audiences in a way that connects with and holds listeners and tells the brand story in an incomparable and compelling way. As a company dedicated to creating the highest quality audio content in the world, we are proud to recognize the achievements of our industry’s superstars.”

Added P1 MEDIA GROUP partner KEN BENSON, “It’s a great privilege for P1 MEDIA GROUP to again team with BENZTOWN to identify and honor these incredible artists. While these superstars remain nameless to millions of listeners, the BENZTOWN 50 is a wonderful way to scream the names of these exceptional artists to our industry each year. I wrote many promos during my years as a Program Director. I would depend on these artists’ unique voices, reads, and personalities to bring my station to life.”

For more information, go here, or contact MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

