The Mountain Moves Online

WVJT Triple A WVMP (101.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/ROANOKE, VA, vacated its FM signal last night at MIDNIGHT (ET).

The station has been heard there since DECEMBER 1st, 2019. The Triple A format dates back to 2009, when WVMP launched as "The Valley's Music Place." The station was heard on both 101.5 and 102.5 from DECEMBER 2016, then rebranded as "THE MOUNTAIN" in OCTOBER 2017. In FEBRUARY, 2018, it was WBZS until it moved back to WVMP the following year.



The station will only be available online starting today. A FACBOOK post says, “Hi everyone, we are speechless at the moment as we ases the situation at THE MOUNTAIN. After MIDNIGHT, we are no longer employed and we have no corporation or terrestrial signal. Continue to listen."

THE MOUNTAIN currently features station manager CHRIS CONNER and newscaster BILL TRIFIRO in the mornings and DENISE ALLEN MEMBRANO in afternoons.

What will replace 101.5 THE MOUNTAIN on WVMP remains unannounced.

