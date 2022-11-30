Annual Silent Auction

The ASCAP FOUNDATION has launched its second annual silent auction to benefit its efforts to nurture the next generation of music creators. Artists contributing items for bid including OLIVIA RODRIGO, SELENA GOMEZ, SHAWN MENDES, PAUL WILLIAMS, QUINCY JONES, ALAN JACKSON, CHRIS STAPLETON, KELSEA BALLERINI, CARLY PEARCE, OLD DOMINION, STEVE AOKI, MARTIN GARRIX, DILLON FRANCIS, THE CHAINSMOKERS, KEVIN DURANT and DIANE KEATON, among many others. The auction takes place online here from TODAY (12/1) through DECEMBER 16th.

The auction will feature a range of items from the celebrity donors including autographed guitars, vinyl, books and memorabilia, handwritten lyric sheets, in-person meetings, VIP concert tickets, recording studio time, personalized video messages, house seats at hit BROADWAY shows, sports tickets and more.

ASCAP FOUNDATION Executive Director NICOLE GEORGE-MIDDLETON said, “For nearly five decades, the ASCAP FOUNDATION has fulfilled ASCAP’s mission to support aspiring music creators at the most fundamental level, by funding music education and talent development programs in schools and communities across the U.S. We are thrilled to host our silent auction for a second year and hope that music lovers everywhere will join in to support The FOUNDATION and land some one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for their family and friends.”

More details on auction items can be found here.

