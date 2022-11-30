SoundCloud Docuseries

SOUNDCLOUD recently held an exclusive screening and premiere party at THE GATHERING SPOT in LOS ANGELES for the latest episode of its original music discovery docuseries, “SCENES.”

The episode, "SOCAL SOUL,” highlights SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA's underground R&B music scene. The up-and-coming artists involved are building a community on SOUNDCLOUD and pushing their efforts onto the platform globally.

The event was attended by featured artists in the documentary and included DESTIN CONRAD, FANA HUES, INDIA SHAWN, KENYON DIXON, and MACK KEANE. In addition producers D’MILE and JACK DINE were in attendance along with other influencers and music industry leaders. There were DJ sets provided by EARRY HALL and DJ R-TISTIC, and a special performance by LA Singer-Songwriter FANA HUES.

