12 Days Of KXMas

LAGUNA RADIO INC. Alternative/Triple A KXRN (KX FM)-LP/LAGUNA BEACH, CA is hosting its annual 12 Days Of KXMas.

Beginning at 7a (PT) today, KX FM will host an online silent auction as part of its fundraising for the station.

Register here to get started.

All bidding will be done online, but items set up at the station to view.

Part of the celebration will be the KX TAKEOVER, from DECEMBER 7th through 13th.

If interested in hosting a TAKEOVER slot, email alyssa@kxfmradio.org for the details.

