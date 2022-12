Top New Shows

PODTRAC has released its list of the top 25 new podcasts of 2022, based on average downloads per episode among shows opting into PODTRAC's measurement platform. Shows were eligible for the list if they debuted between DECEMBER 1, 2021 and NOVEMBER 30, 2022.

1 - THE TROJAN HORSE AFFAIR - THE NEW YORK TIMES

2 - RACHEL MADDOW PRESENTS: ULTRA - NBC NEWS

3 - TWIN FLAMES - WONDERY

4 - BETRAYAL - IHEARTPODCASTS

5 - THE SEDUCTION - NBC NEWS

6 - FED UP - WONDERY

7 - AMERICAN RADICAL - NBC NEWS

8 - INTERNAL AFFAIRS - NBC NEWS

9 - ALL THERE IS WITH ANDERSON COOPER - CNN

10 - DATELINE: MISSING IN AMERICA - NBC NEWS

11 - FAMILIES WHO KILL - WONDERY

12 - SYMPATHY PAINS - IHEARTPODCASTS

13 - THE EXECUTION OF BONNY LEE BAKLEY - WONDERY

14 - WILL BE WILD - WONDERY

15 - SACRED SCANDAL - IHEARTPODCASTS

16 - DEAD END: A NEW JERSEY POLITICAL MURDER MYSTERY - WNYC STUDIOS

17 - WHAT HAPPENED TO SANDY BEAL - IHEARTPODCASTS

18 - SCAMFLUENCERS - WONDERY

19 - THE OFFICIAL GAME OF THRONES PODCAST: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON - IHEARTPODCASTS

20 - THE JAMES BROWN MYSTERY - CNN

21 - WHO KILLED DAPHNE? - WONDERY

22 - LOST IN PANAMA - KAST MEDIA

23 - THE LETTER - LEMONADA MEDIA

24 - SOLD A STORY - AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA

25 - AMERICAN HOSTAGE - WONDERY

