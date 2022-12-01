Helping Those In Need

Nothing says local like a radio station getting involved with its community, and at this time of the year one of the best examples of that is iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 95.5)/DETROIT’s MOJO IN THE MORNING’s annual “Breaking And Entering” food drive benefiting families in need at CHRISTMAS.

2022 has been a year none of us will ever forget as it’s been challenging for most in so many ways. There are multiple ways for listeners to get involved in making this year's ‘Breaking & Entering’ a success.

Donate To A Metro DETROIT Family In Need

The MOJO IN THE MORNING team makes it convenient and easy to donate from the comfort of your home. If you would like to help purchase gifts for Breaking And Entering winners, please follow the link donate money. Every dollar helps bring a little more joy to Metro DETROIT families in need via VENMO or PAYPAL. Just go here.

Giving To Those In Need

MOJO’s Breaking & Entering Christmas Wish calls on listeners for help in identifying and nominating a family who needs help. Not only are donations collected and used to bring the holidays to families who are experiencing some misfortune in their lives, but after all the nominations are in and a family has been picked, the MOJO IN THE MORNING team secretly collects gifts from their wish list and surprises them on CHRISTMAS morning. Listeners nominate families here.

