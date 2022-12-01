Stones Coin

A collectible coin honoring THE ROLLING STONES has been released by THE ROYAL MINT as the fifth in its ongoing Music Legends series. The program previously offered coins honoring QUEEN, ELTON JOHN, DAVID BOWIE, and THE WHO. The STONES coin was designed by HANNAH PHIZACKLEA and is available in limited-edition precious metal proof (gold or silver) and "Brilliant Uncirculated" editions and in color.

In a statement released through THE ROYAL MINT and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's BRAVADO, the band said, “We are delighted to be honoured by way of an official U.K. coin. Even more significant that the release coincides with our 60th anniversary”.

THE ROYAL MINT Dir./Collector Services REBECCA MORGAN said, “Our Music Legends series is creating a new generation of coin collectors, and we are delighted to honour THE ROLLING STONES’ musical achievements with this new collectable coin. We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band’s sixty years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe. With a list of hits that includes eight U.K. number one singles, thirteen U.K. number one albums, and countless hits internationally, THE ROLLING STONES are U.K. rock legends, and we anticipate this coin being incredibly sought-after by coin collectors and music lovers alike.

“The coin is also one of the last to be released bearing the effigy of Her late Majesty QUEEN ELIZABETH II, marking a significant moment in history.”

