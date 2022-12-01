Stach

For those who have lost some joy of being on the radio, ALL ACCESS's TODD STACH takes a look at two ways to help your confidence soar and find the joy of being on the radio in this week's "BEYOND THE 615" column.



STACH writes, "A few shows that I coach have felt very consumable and memorable recently. That means they’ve not wasted the listener’s time, and they’ve revealed something about themselves during each on-air break. These solo and team shows all have one thing in common. It wasn’t their experience, since that ranges from just 6 months to 30+ years. The tangible thing they all had in common was some of the very best audio I’ve ever heard from them. They were consistently hitting on all cylinders, and you could just feel it."

Read more of STACH's thoughts about how being consumable, memorable, and consistent leads to powerful connections and joy

