Martinez

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and GROUP PROJECTS founders ANTHONY MANKER and COOPER ANSTETT have formed a new joint publishing venture. Songwriter and producer SAM MARTINEZ is the venture's first signing.

MARTINEZ, a FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA native, cut his musical teeth performing in bands around the D.C. area before moving to NASHVILLE to attend BELMONT UNIVERSITY. As a producer and a writer, he has collaborated with ZACK DYER, BEN STOLL JARED SCOTT, HALLE KEARNS, LINDSAY JAMES and others.

Commenting on the MARTINEZ signing, MANKER said, "SAM and I have been close friends for over a decade, and I witnessed his demos and work ethic firsthand through the wall we shared while roommates during our BELMONT days. When COOPER, [and WCM's] BEN [VAUGHN and] SPENCER [NOHE] and I discussed the idea of a publishing venture, it was a no-brainer for us all that SAM should be our first signing. BEN VAUGHN is one of my closest mentors, and this is truly a full-circle moment. I’m grateful to everyone involved and excited to get to work."

