Study

A report commissioned by SXM MEDIA from EDISON RESEARCH on women podcast listeners, including unpublished data from EDISON's 2022 INFINITE DIAL study, shows big increases in listenership among women over the past five years.

The Women’s 2022 Podcast Report says that 35% of women 18+ in the U.S. have listened to a podcast in the past month, up 67% in five years and resulting in an audience of about 47 million women, raising women's percentage of the overall audience to 48%, up from 44% in 2017.Women monthly podcast listeners are 48% more likely to be ages 18-34 than the overall female population, 47% more likely to be in the workforce and/or employed fulltime, 36% more likely to have household income of $100,000 or more, 22% more likely to have a college degree, and 33% more likely to have children under 18.

Women, the study says, listen to 5.7 different podcast genres or topics on average, with the number increasing to 6.9 for women 25-34, 6.8 for Hispanic women, and 6.5 for mothers. Comedy is the leading genre, followed by true crime, love and relationships, entertainment/celebrity/gossip, news and information, and wellness/self-improvement. Two-thirds listen most often in the home, and sixty percent sometimes listen in a car and three-quarters listen via mobile devices most often.

The study also addresses the need for more representation of women of color (and women in general) in podcasting, and the extra impact of ads in podcasts hosted by women.

