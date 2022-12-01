Brian and Nicole (from GoFundMe page)

Veteran radio production specialist BRIAN VASQUEZ is battling Multiple Myeloma Plasma Cell Leukemia, and a GOFUNDME campaign has been organized to help BRIAN and his wife NICOLE shoulder the financial burden imposed by his treatment. VASQUEZ is the former Production Director for Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES (1999-2010) and worked at STEVE LEHMAN and ANDY SCHUON's C STUDENT ENTERTAINMENT on PEREZ HILTON's syndicated radio shows before going freelance producing shows like "BUSINESS ROCKSTARS," WORKHOUSE MEDIA's podcast slate, CROOKED MEDIA, LOOP.TV, and many other clients, but leaving him without insurance to cover the cost of treatment.

VASQUEZ is currently in the hospital in intensive care and the GOFUNDME page is asking his many friends inside and outside the radio industry to donate. Find the page and donate by clicking here.

