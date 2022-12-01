-
WATH-WXTQ/Athens, OH Sold
by Perry Michael Simon
December 1, 2022 at 8:33 AM (PT)
WATH, INC. is selling Classic Hits WATH-A-W246CE and Hot AC WXTQ (POWER 105)/ATHENS, OH to JACKSON COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. for $1.06 million ($20,000 deposit,. $380,000 at closing, $660,000 in a ten-year promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.
In another filing with the FCC, FENIX BROADCASTING CORP. /WRHC BROIADCASTING CORP. has closed on the sale of Spanish News-Talk WWFE-A-W276DV (LA PODEROSA)/MIAMI, Spanish Variety WRHC-A (RADIO CADENA AZUL)/CORAL GABLES-MIAMI, and W254DV/MIRAMAR, FL to SALEM MEDIA GROUP's HISPANOS COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $5 million.