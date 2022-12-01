Thursday, December 8th

ABC NEWS’ "SUPERSTAR" series will profile actress and Country music singer REBA McENTIRE. "SUPERSTAR: REBA McENTIRE" will air on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th at 10p (ET) on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on HULU.

The special features interviews with artists who know and admire McENTIRE, including CARRIE UNDERWOOD, WYNONNA JUDD, VINCE GILL, LAINEY WILSON, LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, NICK JONAS, DARIUS RUCKER, LUKE BRYAN, DIERKS BENTLEY, DOLLY PARTON and KRISTIN CHENOWETH.

McENTIRE's career has encompassed movies, television and the BROADWAY stage, in addition to music. In the special. rare childhood photos and behind-the-scenes videos reveal her story of grit and determination in a male-dominated industry. The program also sheds light on her current relationship with "BIG SKY" co-star REX LINN, and new details of how she dealt with the tragic plane crash that ended the lives of her tour manager and seven members of her band in 1991.

