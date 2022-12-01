Party With The Shipping Container

The fifth edition of "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" and MEADOWLARK MEDIA's live "MAS MIAMI" event is taking place DECEMBER 10th 4p-1a (ET) at the WYNWOOD MARKETPLACE in MIAMI. The event will feature performances by G LOVE and PATRICK AND THE SWAYZEES, a DJ set by the show's MIKE RYAN RUIZ, ZOO MIAMI spokesperson RON MAGILL reviving his near-legendary "Sex and the Animals" presentation, a domino tournament with LE BATARD's father GONZALO "PAPI" LE BATARD, live art installations, and an art auction benefitting the RON MAGILL CONSERVATION ENDOWMENT and the JOE DIMAGGIO CHLDREN'S HOSPITAL.

"MIAMI made our show everything that it is,” said LE BATARD. “The city's imprint and flavor and accent is on everything we do, and it will be on display that night at MAS. So will our gratitude. We've never thrown a party this size before. We can't wait to share a noisy night with the people who made our little MIAMI thing echo around the country."

Get tickets at maslebatard.com.

