Nick and Kristen's Medical Debt Payoff

AUDACY Country KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR has helped eliminate more than $4.1 million in medical debt for over 3,200 people in the Pacific Northwest through "NICK and KRISTEN's Medical Debt Payoff."

Part of AUDACY SERVES, a company-wide initiative, and hosted by KWJJ's husband and wife morning team, NICK STEELE and KRISTEN FLOWERS, the on-air event was held NOVEMBER 14th-18th in partnership with RIP Medical Debt. It exceeded last year's total of $3.5 million.

AUDACY PORTLAND SVP/Market Manager KIM MARTINEZ said, "This year especially, as AMERICANS grapple with inflation and other economic factors, we’re honored to leverage our voice to help those in need of medical financial support. Once again, our listeners showed up to support their fellow neighbors, and together, we're able to serve our communities and spread some good."

« see more Net News