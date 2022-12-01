Steele

With her last show with the retiring SCOTT SHANNON on AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK looming on DECEMBER 16th, co-host PATTY STEELE is looking ahead to new opportunities in radio, digital, public speaking, and writing. STEELE will co-host the final show live from BLYTHEDALE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in WESTCHESTER COUNTY and then focus on the future, including the continuation of her podcast "THE DEEP 6."

“My career in NEW YORK CITY has been in blocks, three of which were with SCOTT at Z100, then WPLJ, and now WCBS-FM,” said STEELE. “I fully support his decision and look forward to pursuing new career opportunities and diving deeper into my own creative endeavors.”

DAVID KATZ of the ELVIS DURAN GROUP represents STEELE; reach him at David@ElvisDuranGroup.com.

