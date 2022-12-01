Shomby

A guy who takes a daily morning speed walk in COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY neighborhood has managed to become something of a local celebrity. How? By taking the time to wave and at every passing car, accompanied by a dedicated effort to learn the names of those neighbors he’s been waving at. (Seriously that effort involves a spreadsheet!)

In his latest column for ALL ACCESS, SHOMBY applies the lessons he’s learned from that super friendly neighbor named JIM to radio’s attempts to connect with listeners and sustain that connection. “Whether you’re on air, a Program Director or in marketing/promotion, seeing what JIM has done is a classic example of what happens when you create a strong, personal bond with just one simple act from the heart,” he writes. “Not only that, but it creates an expectation with those involved which, in ratings terms, means another possible listening (‘waving’) occasion. On top of that, sustaining and building on that relationship is the key to the growth of your audience.”

Read more in SHOMBY’s new column, “A Simple Wave Equals A Lasting Connection,” in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News