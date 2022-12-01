Moyer, Howard

SALEM MEDIA GROUP WASHINGTON cluster GM TOM MOYER is retiring at the end of the year and GSM DAVID HOWARD has been promoted to GM to replace him. In addition, Local Ministry Dir. CHUCK OLMSTEAD has been upped to Station Mgr. for Religion WAVA-A and Religion WAVA-F and SIRIUSXM FAMILY TALK. HOWARD and OLMSTEAD have been in their new positions since NOVEMBER 1st, with MOYER aiding in the transition during the month.

CEO DAVE SANTRELLA said, “Our cluster of stations in WASHINGTON, DC, and particularly WAVA-FM, are crown jewels in SALEM’s portfolio of stations. TOM MOYER has been a tremendous leader for us, holding fast to the principles that have guided our company and allowing these stations to be glimmering examples of what a SALEM radio station should be in any community. We will miss him and wish him great success in the next chapter.”

MOYER said, “I’m very grateful for my time at SALEM. For my wife SHARON and me SALEM has been such an important part of our lives for 30 years. There is certainly a sadness in my heart in moving on, but I have confidence that the timing is right.”

SVP ALLEN POWER said, “It is not an overstatement to say TOM MOYER has been a part of the very fiber of our DC cluster over the past 30 years. Replacing a longtime leader like TOM is no small task so we considered all the stakeholders of SALEM MEDIA DC in deciding on a succession plan.... We feel this hybrid structure gives us the best of DAVID and CHUCK’s unique skills and gifts for this great market.”

HOWARD said, “I’m humbled and honored to take on the role of General Manager at WAVA-FM, WAVA-AM, SIRIUS XM FAMILY TALK and (News-Talk WWRC-AM (AM 570 THE ANSWER). I’m also extremely excited about the future of all our great properties in WASHINGTON, DC as a part of SALEM MEDIA’s leadership team in our nation’s capital.”

OLMSTEAD said, , “It is a high privilege to inspire thought and impact lives through the various formats we offer in the DC Market. LIFE CHANGING RADIO is not just a branding statement, it’s the mission DAVID and I want to continue as we serve our community.”

« back to Net News