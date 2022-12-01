The Bear

iHEARTMEDIA has flipped WHCY/BLAIRSTOWN, NJ to Country from Hot AC MAX 106.3, debuting this morning (12/1) as 106.3 THE BEAR.

The flip marks the return of Country to the northwest corner of NEW JERSEY, which has been absent since AUDACY's flip of WNSH/NEW YORK from Country to classic hip hop last year (NET NEWS 9/22/21). The station is currently running jockless. Get a first listen here.

