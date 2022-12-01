Spreading Holiday Cheer In Chicagoland

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO’s AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), Gospel WGRB (INSPIRATION 1390), Urban WGCI, and Urban AC WVAZ (V103), announced the return of “Spreading Holiday Cheer in Chicagoland,” a celebration of giving back to listeners and the community during the holiday season. The cluster will support various initiatives during the campaign which will total over $95K for local families.

93.9 LITE FM, COMED ENERGY EFFICIENCY PROGRAM and the COCA-COLA COMPANY will grant over $25,000 in CHRISTMAS wishes.

103.5 KISS FM’s “THE FRED SHOW” and FOOT FIRST PODIATRY will grant $20,000 in KISSmas Wishes as well as team up with the COCA-COLA COMPANY for STUFF-A-BUS to collect toys to share with area families.

INSPIRATION 1390 and BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ILLINOIS blessed CHICAGOland families with over $5,000 in cash and toys during the station’s annual “Biggest Give and Receive” concert on NOVEMBER 18th at CHRIST UNIVERSAL TEMPLE OF CHICAGO, which featured recording artists DARIUS BROOKS & THE TOMMIES REUNION, JEKALYN CARR and ZACARDI CORTEZ. INSPIRATION 1390 will also grant $2,500 in CHRISTMAS wishes to families in honor of ADA S. MCKINLEY HEAD START and EARLY LEARNING PROGRAMS.

107. 5 WGCI and DEF JAM will grant $15,000 in CHRISTMAS wishes during the “Mih (My) CHRISTMAS with JEREMIH” on-air promotion. In addition, 107.5 WGCI’s TONE KAPONE will award ten families $500 in CHRISTMAS cash in honor of ADA S. MCKINLEY HEAD START and EARLY LEARNING PROGRAMS. They also awarded five families $250 towards THANKSGIVING dinner.

And V103’s JOE SOTO in honor of ADA S. MCKINLEY HEAD START and EARLY LEARNING PROGRAMS will grant $20,000 in CHRISTMAS wishes to CHICAGO families. V103 and THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW gifted $1,800 to CHICAGO Youth Programs to purchase 100 turkeys for families involved in the organization’s programs for THANKSGIVING DINNER.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO said, “iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO along with our partners are spreading holiday cheer throughout the CHICAGOland community. It is such a blessing to have the opportunity to giveaway over $95,000 in cash, food and toys to families in our community during this special time of the year.”

