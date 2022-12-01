Winners announced in late December

RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's fan-facing web site, COUNTRY NOW, has revealed the nominees for its second annual COUNTRY NOW Awards. KANE BROWN, KELSEA BALLERINI, MORGAN WALLEN and THOMAS RHETT top the list of nominees with five apiece. Following with four nods each are BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, COLE SWINDELL, LAINEY WILSON, LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, PRISCILLA BLOCK and ZACH BRYAN.

Country artists scoring three nominations this year are DIERKS BENTLEY, ERNEST, HAILEY WHITTERS, JORDAN DAVIS and NATE SMITH. See the nominees here in all 13 categories, which include fields like favorite breakup song, favorite viral song, favorite debut project and favorite competition contestant, among others.

Voting opened TODAY (12/1) and runs through THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15th at 11:45p (CT). Winners will be announced in late DECEMBER.

