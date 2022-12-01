Maxx

Former SAGA Classic Rock WKLH (HOMETOWN ROCK 96.5)/MILWAUKEE personality SANDY MAZZ is joining crosstown GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV as co-anchor of "WISCONSIN'S AFTERNOON NEWS" 3-6p (CT) alongside JOHN MERCURE, beginning DECEMBER 12th.

“We are thrilled to welcome SANDY to the WTMJ team,” said Dir. of Content RYAN MAGUIRE, “Her perspective is unique, her energy is infectious, and her love for MILWAUKEE is truly genuine. Our fans and partners can expect SANDY to make an entertaining and enlightening addition to ‘WISCONSIN’s Radio Station,’ and we can’t wait for her to get started.”

MAXX said, "I'm truly thrilled to join JOHN and the entire team as we collaborate and create the next chapters in the station’s evolution, It is an honor to be chosen to bring my experience to better engage, entertain and serve our fans across multiple platforms."

