Fundraiser

SEVEN BRIDGES RADIO Sports WJXL-A-F (1010 XL 92.5 FM)/JACKSONVILLE raised $249,784 for the TOM COUGHLIN JAY FUND in its 15th annual radiothon on WEDNESDAY (11/30). The donations set a new record, beating last year's $243,369; the JAY FUND Radiothon has raised almost $1.6 million over its 15 years.

“I’m truly amazed at the generosity of the 1010 XL listeners in times when a carton of eggs cost six dollars,” said GM STEVEN GRIFFIN, “and equally amazed how the hosts, producers, radio staff and volunteers come together with a singular focus to year-after-year produce these results in one broadcast day.”

The JAY FUND was created by former JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS and NEW YORK GIANTS coach TOM COUGHLIN in honor of the late JAY MCGILLIS, one of his players at BOSTON COLLEGE who died of leukemia in 1992.

« see more Net News