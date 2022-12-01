Collecting Toys For Needy Kids

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’S Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS will be collecting toys to benefit SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’S FAMILIES during the B1039 Stuff-A-Bus Toy Drive. The WXKB on-air team will encourage listeners and businesses to stop by and donate a bike and toys to benefit children residing throughout the local community.

BUDMAN from WXKB “The Wild Bunch” said, “SANTA can use a little help sometimes, and our communities are full of the CHRISTMAS Spirit. I know we'll make SANTA proud by spreading Holiday magic and joy to the kids of SOUTHWEST FLORIDA!”

MARIJA from WXKB “The Wild Bunch” said, "CHRISTMAS is all about the kids and with the last few months, especially, being difficult for so many families in SWFL, we are excited to spread the joy of the holiday season. There's nothing like seeing the face of child light up at the sight of gifts under the tree and we’re happy to help make that a reality for kids in our community this year!"

