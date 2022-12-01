New Awards Criteria

In addition to announcing the balloting schedule TODAY (12/1) for its 2023 awards, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) also revealed criteria changes in six categories, including two of its radio award fields.

The ACM's Board of Directors has approved the changes in several categories. They include, in the Entertainer of the Year category, extending the final round nominees from five to seven. The Songwriter of the Year category has been split into two: Songwriter of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. Criteria for the Album of the Year category has been changed to increase the required amount of previously unreleased content from 51% to 75%, and the release window has been updated to better accommodate gradual release schedules. The Video of the Year category has been re-named Visual Media of the Year to expand it into additional formats of visual content.

Additionally, the Radio Award criteria for National Personality of the Year has been updated to require that show submissions are distributed across all continental time zones. This impacts both National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year as well as National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year categories.

The eligibility period for submissions for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS is NOVEMBER 16th, 2021 through DECEMBER 31st, 2022. The submission period opens at 11a (CT) on MONDAY, JANUARY 9th, 2023, and runs through FRIDAY, JANUARY 27th at 7p (CT). Click here to submit. For the artist awards, the first round of voting for the ACM's professional members opens FEBRUARY 27th at 11a (CT) and closes on MARCH 6th at 7p (CT). The second round runs from MARCH 27th at 11a (CT) through APRIL 3rd at 7p (CT). The final round runs from APRIL 17th at 11a (CT) through APRIL 24th at 7p (CT).

In the radio categories, round one is FEBRUARY 27th through MARCH 13th, and the final round is MARCH 27th through APRIL 10th. (These categories also open on the first day at 11a (CT) and conclude on the last day at 7p (CT).)

As previously reported, the show will livestream exclusively on PRIME VIDEO on THURSDAY, MAY 11th live from the FORD CENTER AT THE STAR in FRISCO, TX.

“The 58th ACM Awards cycle brings thoughtful and well-considered changes to numerous awards categories to better match the landscape of our industry’s music, visual content, and radio broadcasts and, specifically, how they have changed and grown with the times,” said KELLY RICH, Chair of the ACM Awards, Voting, and Membership committee. “I’d like to thank the Awards committee members, Board members, and Board Officers for their active and invaluable contributions in joining these important conversations and helping to shape the categories for this coming year to reflect our evolving industry.”

“Making these changes clarifies eligibility and allows artists, songwriters, and radio broadcasters to put their best foot forward in having their accomplishments recognized by their peers and celebrated by the ACADEMY” added TOMMY MOORE, the ACM's VP/Artist and Industry Relations, Governance and Board Administration. “We’re thrilled to be able to expand our Entertainer of the Year category, introduce a Songwriter of the Year category specifically for artists, and expand the scope of the visual media able to be considered. We look forward to robust submissions from our industry in the new year and a stellar selection of exceptional creative work to celebrate in TEXAS in MAY.”

« see more Net News