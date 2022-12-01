(L-r) Larry Rudolph, Tom Hamilton, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry & Brad Whitford (Photo: Ross Halfin / UMG)

AEROSMITH marked the first time in their history that their recordings -- which have made them the best-selling AMERICAN rock band of all time -- have been unified in one place through a multi-faceted close working relationship with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, which was first announced last year.

UMG is now the official worldwide home to AEROSMITH’s entire recorded music catalog, future new music releases, merchandise and audio-visual content.

In addition to supporting the band’s consolidated catalog, this relationship will also make use of unprecedented access to the storied "VINDALOO VAULTS" and personal archives of band members STEVEN TYLER, JOE PERRY, TOM HAMILTON, JOEY KRAMER and BRAD WHITFORD, who will actively help curate their collections of music, photos, video footage, artwork, journals, set lists and memorabilia.



The band’s manager LARRY RUDOLPH and longtime attorney JEFF SMITH represented AEROSMITH in this historic deal with UMG.

