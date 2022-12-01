For The Kids!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102/)PHILADELPHIA presents BEX & BUSTER'S CHRISTMAS KICKS, a campaign designed to provide new sneakers to area children. They will host three live broadcasts throughout the month, encouraging listeners to make a donation of shoes, with the goal being to "collect 5000 shoes for 5000 feet."

Partners in the effort include athletic footwear and apparel retailer DTLR and KEYSTONE OUTDOOR ADVERTISING, who hosted a billboard takeover yesterday (12/1), to promote the campaign by simultaneously shutting down all other advertisers for a period of time, helping to scale the reach of this initiative. Listeners will also be able to make monetary donations to CRADLES TO CRAYONS, a non-profit organization that provides school supplies and clothing to homeless and low-income children. Learn more at q102.com/kicks.

