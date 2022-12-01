Lita Ford (Photo: Gene Kirkland)

The BOWL FOR RONNIE Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the RONNIE JAMES DIO STAND UP AND SHOUT CANCER FUND, made a splashy post-pandemic return by attracting a sell-out crowd well in advance and bringing in over $72,000 for the music-based cancer charity. The NOVEMBER 17th event at PINZ BOWLING CENTER in STUDIO CITY, CA, was the charity’s first public fund-raising event in three years since COVID hit.



Some 300 rockers, bowling enthusiasts, DIO fans and DIO CANCER FUND supporters made up the capacity crowd at the event, hosted by SIRIUSXM 103 Faction Talk channel personality EDDIE TRUNK.

This year’s attendees included JACK BLACK, LITA FORD, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL's JESSE HUGHES & JENNIE VEE, RICHIE KOTZEN, TOM MORELLO, TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, SLIM JIM PHANTOM, AHMET and DIVA ZAPPA as well as members of VIXEN, MINISTRY, WEST BOUND, DAUGHTRY, FUEL, WINGER, BLACK STAR RIDERS and DIO.





Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes (l) & Jennie Vee (r) With Slim Jim Phantom (Photo: Alex Kluft)





