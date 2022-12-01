-
Mike Ondayko Rejoins WIYY (98Rock)/Baltimore
by Roy Trakin
December 2, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
After almost seven years at EMPIRE BROADCASTING SYSTEM Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS/BALTIMORE, the last nine months as PM Drive host, MIKE ONDAYKO has left the building and re-joined HEARST CORPORATION Rock WIYY (98ROCK)/BALTIMORE for weekends and fill-ins.
From 1995 to 2007, ONDAYKO was known as “MARK” of the KIRK, MARK & LOPEZ and later KIRK, MARK & SPIEGEL morning shows on WIYY (98ROCK).
Besides WIYY, ONDAYKO has hosted PM Drive at WZBA/BALTIMORE and Mornings in AUGUSTA, GA, PENSACOLA, FL, ATLANTIC CITY, NJ and Central PENNSYLVANIA.
Reach him at MikeOndayko@iCloud.com or (410) 746-7617.