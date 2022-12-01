Mike Ondayko

After almost seven years at EMPIRE BROADCASTING SYSTEM Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS/BALTIMORE, the last nine months as PM Drive host, MIKE ONDAYKO has left the building and re-joined HEARST CORPORATION Rock WIYY (98ROCK)/BALTIMORE for weekends and fill-ins.

From 1995 to 2007, ONDAYKO was known as “MARK” of the KIRK, MARK & LOPEZ and later KIRK, MARK & SPIEGEL morning shows on WIYY (98ROCK).

Besides WIYY, ONDAYKO has hosted PM Drive at WZBA/BALTIMORE and Mornings in AUGUSTA, GA, PENSACOLA, FL, ATLANTIC CITY, NJ and Central PENNSYLVANIA.

Reach him at MikeOndayko@iCloud.com or (410) 746-7617.

