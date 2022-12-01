X-Mas Season At The End

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END)/THE END is crankin’ the holiday's up to 12 this year, with its "12 DAYS OF AXE-MAS" promotion. The station has lined up 12 signed guitars to giveaway over the next two weeks, so listeners can rock around the CHRISTMAS tree.

WEND PD CHRIS CROWLEY said, "WOODY AND WILCOX know that just because you can't play guitar like a rockstar, doesn't mean you shouldn't have an autographed guitar from the likes of MGK, TALK or RISE AGAINST (to name a few) to show off. After all, they have microphones and have NO IDEA how to use those. But giving away a bunch of signed guitars sounded fun. So, we gathered some up from our insanely talented musical friends for WOODY AND WILCOX to give away. Please don't make me explain how. Let me just say WOODY came up with the method, and if you've heard WOODY GAME WEDNESDAY...yup. Now you're getting it. Suffice it to say, it's legal. (Legal made me say that last part...)"

« see more Net News