BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA PD and "MORNING FREAKSHOW" Host ORLANDO DAVIS is hosting WLLD's 11TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE TODAY through a week from SATURDAY (11/2-10). Proceeds from the toy drive will benefit THE CHILDREN'S HOME NETWORK. Throughout the drive, DAVIS will be living and working atop "Toy Drive Tower" in the parking lot of WESTSHORE PLAZA in TAMPA, with listeners encouraged to drop off toys, bikes, gift cards and monetary donations. The morning show will broadcast live from the event all next week.

The station's goal is to break last year's donation record, which included more than 658 bikes, four full POD containers of toys and over $81,000 in cash and gift cards.

DAVIS said, "After the year that we've all experienced, it's nice to get a chance to get back to the sweetest space of sharing… with our community. This is where our audience, business community and friends put their best giving gloves on and do an incredible thing – together. To see families and company staffers all beam with joy for the kids of THE CHILDREN’S HOME NETWORK is a blessing to witness. I’m proud of TAMPA BAY every year!"

