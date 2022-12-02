Files For Chapter 11

ALEX JONES has filed for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy in the face of owing almost $1.5 billion in damages awarded to SANDY HOOK victims' families in defamation lawsuits. The INFOWARS founder, who spread lies about the school shootings, claiming that the incident was a hoax and the victims' parents "crisis actors," filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of TEXAS; previously, a lawsuit by SANDY HOOK victims' families accused JONES of having transferred assets to companies controlled by his family in an attempt to protect his resources from being seized to pay the verdicts; his corporate entity FREE SPEECH SYSTEMS filed for bankruptcy in JULY.

JONES lost defamation suits in CONNECTICUT, where he was hit with a $1.4 billion judgment, and in TEXAS, where he was slapped with $45.2 million in damages. In the bankruptcy filing, JONES claims assets of between $1 million and $10 million.

JONES continues to host his show, which is in the news this week for THURSDAY's installment, on which YE (the former KANYE WEST) espoused antisemitic views and proclaimed to like ADOLF HITLER and love Nazis.

