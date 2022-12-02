New Music Show In Louisville

ALPHA MEDIA Alternative WGHL (ALT 105.1)/LOUISVILLE has added a new music show, "ALT 105.1 KICKSTART," on SUNDAY mornings at 8a. The one-hour show is hosted by PD/afternooner PHIL "PK" KUKAWINSKI.

"Sometimes you just need a little kick to get you going on a lazy Sunday, so what better way than just turning on the radio and discovering new music every week," said KUKAWINSKI. "From the softer side of Alternative, all the way to the most-rockin' of rock, you can get a taste of new songs and new artists every week."

