Final Day For New Faces Voting

TODAY (12/2) is the final day of voting for the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) "New Faces Show." Voting closes at 5p (CT). Eligible voters must be full-time industry professionals in programming, promotion, and distribution of Country music, and can cast their votes here.

The five top vote-getters will be announced on DECEMBER 12th, and will perform at the sold-out show at next year's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR on MARCH 15, 2023, in NASHVILLE. This year's nominees are PRISCILLA BLOCK, CALLISTA CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, ERNEST, JELLY ROLL, FRANK RAY, ELVIE SHANE, and NATE SMITH.

