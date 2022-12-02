Bramell & Banker

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE has hired KATIE BRAMELL as Dir./Family and Community Programs and promoted MAGGIE BANKER to Dir./Marketing.

BRAMELL previously served as the Dir./Museum Experiences at the NATIONAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD FREEDOM CENTER in CINCINNATI. BANKER joined the museum’s marketing team in 2018, and most recently served as Sr. Mgr./Marketing.





« see more Net News