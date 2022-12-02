-
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Names Katie Bramell Dir./Family and Community Programs, Ups Maggie Banker To Dir./Marketing
by Charese Frugé
The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE has hired KATIE BRAMELL as Dir./Family and Community Programs and promoted MAGGIE BANKER to Dir./Marketing.
BRAMELL previously served as the Dir./Museum Experiences at the NATIONAL UNDERGROUND RAILROAD FREEDOM CENTER in CINCINNATI. BANKER joined the museum’s marketing team in 2018, and most recently served as Sr. Mgr./Marketing.