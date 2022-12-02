SHOWdown Lex

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's DARIUS RUCKER is set to headline the inaugural SHOWDOWN LEX event on OCTOBER 13th, 2023, in LEXINGTON, KY. The event will take place annually on a FRIDAY before a UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY football game.

The 2023 event will proceed SATURDAY’s MISSOURI vs. KENTUCKY football game, and will take place at ROLEX STADIUM in the KENTUCKY HORSE PARK. RUCKER will be joined by HALFWAY TO HAZARD, with additional support to be announced.

« see more Net News