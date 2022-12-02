Wilson & Fitz

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ (CT40) will present two upcoming holiday specials for DECEMBER. CT40’s CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA, co-hosted by the CMA’s 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, LAINEY WILSON, will air DECEMBER 19th-25th. And CT40’S YEAR OF HITS: THE TOP 50 SONGS OF 2022 is available to air DECEMBER 26th-JANUARY 3rd, rounding out 2022 with a countdown of its biggest hits and welcoming 2023 on an uplifting note.

Host FITZ said, “I’m ecstatic that LAINEY WILSON is my co-host this year for CT40’s CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA. LAINEY and I always have a lot of fun together, and she is truly on top of the world! It’s going to be six hours packed with music, memories and holiday fun."

