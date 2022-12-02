Raised Over $360K

iHEARTMEDIA's WGIR (ROCK 101)/MANCHESTER's GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ raised over $360k with their 32nd Annual LEND A HELPING CAN drive. The funds raised from the radiothon and online auction will benefit 12 New HAMPSHIRE and VERMONT charities working to combat local hunger and homelessness.

The two-day radiothon, held on NOVEMBER 17th and 18th, aired from 5:30a to 7p on both days. THE BUZZ on-air personalities including GREG KRETSCHMAR, SCOTT “ROADKILL” MCMULLEN, LAURA BOYCE, KELLY BROWN and KAYLA WINSOR all stayed on air all day encouraging listeners to donate and bid on auction items and help feed families in need.

Auction items included autographed guitars from Rock bands and singers including JOE PERRY, HALESTORM, SHINEDOWN, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, EXTREME, 311 and more; VIP packages; as well as lunches, dinners, beer tours and golf outings with THE BUZZ team. Incentives and gifts for call-in listeners were provided by local businesses, concert venues, musical artists and record labels throughout the fundraiser.

Host of the GREG & THE MORNING BUZZ show GREG KRETSCHMAR said, “Every year I’m blown away by the support our audience shows us for this event. For 32 years they’ve answered the call and the event just gets bigger and bigger. It’s a thrilling and humbling two days - and it just goes to prove how giving the people of NEW ENGLAND really are. It makes us all proud to live here.”





