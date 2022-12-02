Trahern, Bumstead And Beavers (Photo: Jamie Schramm/CMA)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has presented its 2022 J. WILLIAM DENNY AWARD to two industry veterans, business manager FRANK BUMSTEAD and advertising executive DICK McCULLOUGH. The J. WILLIAM DENNY AWARD is presented in recognition and appreciation of a lifetime of dedication, distinguished service and meritorious contributions to the CMA Board of Directors. BUMSTEAD attended CMA’s Board of Directors meeting this week in NASHVILLE to receive the honor, while McCULLOUGH accepted his award via ZOOM.

CMA has also recognized several long-serving Board members for their contributions to the organization. JIM BEAVERS (CMA Board Chairman and songwriter) presented the CMA Chairman’s Award to two of his predecessors -- MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON (2021 CMA Board Chairman and RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT Sr. Mgr.) and KURT JOHNSON (2020 CMA Board Chairman and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Pres./Local Programming) -- for their guidance to the organization and the Country music industry at large throughout the pandemic. During a celebratory dinner, CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN also presented mementos to BEAVERS and CHARLIE MORGAN (CMA Board Pres. and APPLE MUSIC Pres.) in recognition of their service to the CMA Board of Directors this year.

FBMM founding owner BUMSTEAD served on the CMA Board for 12 years and played an important role in directing the financial stability of the organization through his service on CMA’s Finance & Audit Committee. In addition to serving in leadership positions on many committees, he assumed the role of Chairman in 2015.

An advertising executive who was instrumental in broadening and exposing Country music’s brand to mainstream audiences in the 1980s and 1990s, McCULLOUGH was a strong proponent of CMA’s role in promoting Country music around the globe. He served on the CMA Board for 20 years, including back-to-back years as Pres. in 1984 and 1985.

