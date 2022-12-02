Baird (Photo: Black River Entertainment)

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has signed Country artist/songwriter PRYOR BAIRD to its roster as a solo artist. The season 14 alumni of NBC's THE VOICE will continue his tenure as a songwriter at BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING.

BAIRD originally signed with BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT in 2020 as half of the duo PRYOR & LEE with fellow THE VOICE contestant KALEB LEE (NET NEWS 1/30/20). This is BAIRD's first deal as a solo artist. He is managed by NARVEL BLACKSTOCK and BERKLEY KRIZ of STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT.

"We are very excited to announce PRYOR is joining our artist roster as a solo artist," said BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT CEO GORDON KERR. "His hard work and dedication to Country music and BLACK RIVER demonstrates who this special artist is and who he will become."

Reflecting on chasing his dream, BAIRD said, "Work hard. Dream big. Never quit. And believe in yourself. Be thankful. And be a good human."

