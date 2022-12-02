Scam Story

A new true crime podcast from ALIZA ROSEN's AYR MEDIA and reality TV producer ALEX BASKIN will tell the story of a scam artist who swindled millions out of victims from NEW YORK to HOLLYWOOD.

The podcast, currently carrying the working title "KING CON: THE WHIZ KID," traces the scams of DAVID BLOOM, who spent seven years in prison for a $15 million fraudulent investment scheme and allegedly continued his scams since then, and is currently at large. The show is hosted by one of his victims, "THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNING" personality CAROLINE D'AMORE, who is also producing the podcast; ROSEN and BASKIN ("THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS," "THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY," "VANDERPUMP RULES," "BOTCHED") are serving as Exec. Producers along with "QUEEN OF THE CON"host JOHNATHAN WALTON.

“When it comes to con men, DAVID BLOOM is in a league of his own,” said ROSEN. “With ALEX and JOHNATHAN onboard, and CAROLINE taking centerstage armed with heaps of personal evidence and access, we feel uniquely equipped to peel back the layers on BLOOM’s ridiculously long list of misdeeds.”

BASKIN said, “This is a story that needs to be told. It’s compelling and cautionary at the same time, and I couldn’t be more proud to work with this team to bring attention, awareness and justice to this matter.”

D'AMORE added, “This is a deeply personal mission for me. Since posting about DAVID, I’ve heard from so many other people who were scammed by him, as well as victims of similar cons. In sharing my experience and the accounts of others, I’m hopeful that we can help prevent future targets from falling into the same trap.”

