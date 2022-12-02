75 Years Young

MUZZY BROADCASTING GROUP Classic Hits WPTW-A-W251BC/PIQUA, OH will celebrate its 75th anniversary with an open house all day WEDNESDAY (12/7). The AM station signed on the air on DECEMBER 7, 1947.

The public is being invited to drop in at the studios at 1625 Covington Ave. in PIQUA to meet station staffers, take tours of the facility, and enjoy treats and drinks from 9a to 7p (ET). The PIQUA AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE will be on hand with coffee and donuts for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10a, and the TROY AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE will be there for another ribbon-cutting at 5p. Visitors are being asked to bring non-perishable goods for the BETHANY CENTER or an unwrapped toy for children in MIAMI COUNTY.

« see more Net News