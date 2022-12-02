Deutsch, Hawkins

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next webinar will tackle the issue of copyright and trademark law.

FOSTER GARVEY principals CLAIRE HAWKINS and BRAD DEUTSCH will conduct the presentation, “Protect Yourself from Copyright Violations,” on DECEMBER 7th at noon (CT). The seminar will offer advice on protecting intellectual property and avoiding violating others' rights.

Registration is free for RAB members. Register by clicking here.

