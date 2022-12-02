New Owner For LPFM

WEBSTER-ROCK HILL MINISTRIES is transferring KWRH-LP (RADIO 63119)/WEBSTER GROVES, MO to MOTIF MEDIA GROUP for $5,000 (asset value).

In other filings with the FCC, ALPHA MEDIA LICENSEE LLC's deal to sell six full-power stations and one FM translator in the SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD area to DICK BROADCASTING CO., INC. OF TENNESSEE has finally closed; the sale, the second portion of a 20 station deal for $19.5 million initially filed in 2017 that included stations in GREENVILLE/NEW-BERN, NC and MYRTLE BEACH, SC, was refiled earlier this year. The stations included in the closing are Regional Mexican WHHW-A-W241CV (LA PANTERA 96.1) and Active Rock WFXH-F (ROCK 106.1)/HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC; Classic Hits WRWN (REWIND 107.9)/PORT ROYAL, SC; Country WUBB (BOB 106.9)/BLUFFTON, SC; Top 40 WGCO (HOT 98.3)/MIDWAY, GA; and Classic Hip Hop WXYY (G100.1)/RINCON, GA, all of which have been operated by DICK since 2017.

Another deal that was originally announced in 2017, the sale by RADIO TROPICAL, INC. of Spanish Variety WQBN-A (SUPER Q 1300)/TEMPLE TERRACE-TAMPA, FL to CRISBETO ENTERPRISES CORP. for $850,000, has also closed..

And VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC has closed on the sale of K256CT/DENVER to BOULDER COMMUNITY BROADCAST ASSOCIATION, INC. for $50,000. The primary station will be Variety KGNU-A-F/DENVER.

