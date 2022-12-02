-
Electric Forest Announces 2023 Show Lineup
by Jeff McKay
December 5, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The music, camping, and arts festival ELECTRIC FOREST announced their 2023 lineup, including ODESZA, ZEDS DEAD, ABOVE & BEYOND, SOFI TUKKER, GANJA WHITE NIGHT, CHRIS LAKE, MADEON, CHROMEO, and STRING CHEESE INCIDENT, among over 70 acts already booked. A complete list of artists can be found here.
ELECTRIC FOREST takes place in ROTHBURY, MI from JUNE 22-25, 2023.
For information on all wristband and lodging packages, click here. Loyalty on sales begins today (12/5), and general on sale begins on DECEMBER 9th.